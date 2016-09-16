UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Sept 16 Orchestra-Premaman Sa
* Orchestra-Premaman launches a fixed price public offering in France
* Primary offering for a minimum amount of approximately 30 million euros ($33.71 million) corresponding to 1,916,934 new shares at the unit price of 15.65 euros
* Primary offering may be increased to approximately 40 million euros
* Secondary offering for a minimum amount of approximately 15 million euros corresponding to 958,466 existing shares sold by yeled invest at the unit price of 15.65 euros
* Secondary offering may be increased to approximately 30 million euros
* Louis Capital Markets, Lead Manager and Bookrunner, and Midcap Partners, advisor of the Company, are the financial partners in the context of the Offering Source text: bit.ly/2d2ArKF Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8899 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.