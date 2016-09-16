Sept 16 Orchestra-Premaman Sa

* Orchestra-Premaman launches a fixed price public offering in France

* Primary offering for a minimum amount of approximately 30 million euros ($33.71 million) corresponding to 1,916,934 new shares at the unit price of 15.65 euros

* Primary offering may be increased to approximately 40 million euros

* Secondary offering for a minimum amount of approximately 15 million euros corresponding to 958,466 existing shares sold by yeled invest at the unit price of 15.65 euros

* Secondary offering may be increased to approximately 30 million euros

* Louis Capital Markets, Lead Manager and Bookrunner, and Midcap Partners, advisor of the Company, are the financial partners in the context of the Offering