Sept 16 Novozymes A/S

* Says Andrew Fordyce, company's EVP Head of Food & Beverage, sold on Sept. 14 total of 145 Novozymes shares for 42,050 Danish crowns ($6,339) and on Sept. 15 sold 4,457 Novozymes shares for 1,292,530 crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6340 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)