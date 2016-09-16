BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics files for stock offering of up to $100 mln
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
Sept 16 Novozymes A/S
* Says Andrew Fordyce, company's EVP Head of Food & Beverage, sold on Sept. 14 total of 145 Novozymes shares for 42,050 Danish crowns ($6,339) and on Sept. 15 sold 4,457 Novozymes shares for 1,292,530 crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6340 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Myovant Sciences announces presentation of positive phase 2 data for relugolix in women with endometriosis-associated pain at the world congress on endometriosis