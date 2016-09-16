UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Sept 16 Gabriel Holding A/S :
* Upwardly adjusts its expectations for FY Oct. 1, 2015 - Sept. 30, 2016
* Raises FY revenue guidance to about 390 million Danish crowns ($58.78 million) from 385 million crowns
* Now sees FY profit before tax at 43 million Danish crowns (previous guidance: 37 million crowns)
* Says after two months of Q4 and in view of development in September, revenue and profit exceed management's previous expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6344 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.