UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Sept 16 IC Group A/S :
* Issues new shares in connection with exercise of warrants
* Exercise price amounts to 127.81 Danish crowns per share
* Total gross proceeds from capital increase amounts to 4,423,632 crowns ($666,772)
($1 = 6.6344 Danish crowns)
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6344 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.