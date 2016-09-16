Sept 16 Aerie Pharmaceuticals :

* Aerie Pharmaceuticals raises $125 million in public offerings

* Intends to use net proceeds for complete funding of rhopressa(tm)commercialization costs, execution of clinical trials in Japan

* Also intends to use proceeds for construction of a manufacturing plant in Ireland,continuation of preclinical activity in support of its product pipeline

* Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc says offering was upsized by $25 million over offering amount anticipated to be sold as previously announced

* This is in addition to $50 million raised separately through completion and full utilization of an ATM program with Cantor Fitzgerald

* Aerie Pharmaceuticals inc says shares sold through $50 million ATM program will be issued on or about September 20, 2016