BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Sept 16 European Medicines Agency
* Recommendations for September 2016
* Recommends approval of Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim's Glyxambi for treatment of type 2 diabetes
* Recommends approval of Pfizer Inc'S palbociclib to treat breast cancer
* Recommends conditional approval of Eli Lilly's olaratumab to treat soft tissue sarcoma
* Recommends approval of Amgen's etelcalcetide to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism in patients with chronic kidney disease
* Recommends conditional approval of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd's Ninlaro (ixazomib) to treat multiple myeloma Source text: bit.ly/2cvS1be Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.