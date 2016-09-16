Sept 16 Condor Hospitality Trust Inc

* Condor hospitality trust increases common stock dividend to an annualized $0.12 per share

* Says declared a common stock dividend of $0.03 per share for Q3

* Q3 dividend of $0.03 per share is a quarterly $0.02 per share increase from $0.01 per share in prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: