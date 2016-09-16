BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Sept 16 B3IT Management AB :
* Signs framework agreement with Com Hem for consulting services
* Agreement is valid from Sept. 15, 2016 and until further notice
Source text: bit.ly/2ccAotW
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility