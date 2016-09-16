Sept 16 S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P revises Russian Federation sovereign credit outlook up to stable from negative; current rating is BB+

* Expect a return to positive real GDP growth in 2017-2019 averaging 1.6 pct, after an estimated contraction of 1 pct in 2016

* External risks to Russia have abated to a significant extent, while economy continues to adjust to shocks of lower oil price, EU and U.S. Sanctions

* Stable outlook reflects expectation that Russian economy, policy making will continue to adjust to relatively low oil price environment

* Estimate Russia'S gross external financing requirement for 2016 to be over 60 pct of Current Account Receipts (CARS) plus usable reserves Source text (bit.ly/2d5NMEZ)