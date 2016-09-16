BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Sept 16 Funkwerk AG :
* Receives new order for Berlin S-Bahn
* Order value in the lower single-digit million euro range
* Will begin delivery in 2017, refitting to be completed at the end of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility