* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Sept 16 Rostelekom PJSC :
* Sets first coupon rate for 001P-01R series bonds at 9.2 pct per annum or 45.87 roubles ($0.7052) per bond
* Second-sixth coupon rates are equal to first coupon rate Source text: bit.ly/2cObovB
Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.0409 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility