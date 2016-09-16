BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Sept 16 Merck says
* Merck presents new data examining durable efficacy with investigational cladribine tablets in multiple sclerosis
* Phase III studies highlight lasting reductions in relapse rates for an additional two years following short oral treatment courses in year one & year two with cladribine tablets merck
* Clarity and clarity extension studies confirmed that 20 days of oral dosing over two years was effective in reducing frequency of relapses and slowing disability progression for up to four years
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.