BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Sept 16 Advanced Accelerator Applications SA :
* Advanced Accelerator Applications announces positive EMA opinion on application for SomaKit TOC kit for radiopharmaceutical preparation of gallium (Ga 68) edotreotide for gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumor detection
* EC decision regarding granting of marketing authorization in all EU countries is expected in coming months
* In most European countries, SomaKit TOC will be available as unique kit for reconstitution, including two vials,cartridge for direct elution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.