BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Sept 16 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc :
* Adverum Biotechnologies Inc says presents preclinical data on novel gene therapy candidates for treatment of wet AMD
* Adverum demonstrated a single intravitreal administration of ADVM-022 or ADVM-032 each had comparable efficacy in reducing grade IV CNV lesions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.