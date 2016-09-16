BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Sept 16 Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT
* Says Teresa Neto has announced her resignation as Chief Financial Officer effective September 23, 2016
* Co says the REIT has appointed Shailen Chande as interim CFO and has begun a search for a permanent CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.