Sept 16 Biglari Holdings Inc

* Steak N Shake also intends to use the net proceeds to make a cash distribution of $230 million to biglari holdings

* Steak and Shake , unit of co. intends to offer, approximately $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2023

* Steak N Shake intends to use the net proceeds to repay in full outstanding borrowings under its existing senior secured credit facility