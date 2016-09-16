BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Sept 16 Concordia International Corp
* Concordia International Corp says reaffirmed its full year 2016 guidance
* Anticipate that growth from international segment, which includes UK market, going forward will primarily come from new product launches
* Concordia International Corp says confirmed that it believes it has access to sufficient financial resources to manage its liabilities
* FY2016 earnings per share view $4.93, revenue view $878.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Anticipate reduction in GBP/USD foreign exchange rate to 1.31 assumed for remainder of 2016 from July - December
* Monitoring U.K. Health Service Medical Supplies Bill and evaluating its timing and its impact, if any, on business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.