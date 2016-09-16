Sept 16 Celgene Corp

* Celgene Corp -Oral Ozanimod efficacy and safety results at 2 years from Phase 2 RADIANCE trial of patients with relapsing multiple Sclerosis presented at 32nd Ectrims

* Celgene Corp -No new safety or tolerability issues were identified during ongoing blinded extension

* Celgene Corp -Radiance met its primary efficacy endpoint _ reduction in cumulative number of total gadolinium-enhancing lesions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: