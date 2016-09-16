BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Sept 16 Route1 Inc
* Route1 Inc -to repurchase on exchange up to 17.6 million common shares in total, being about 5% of outstanding common shares
* Route1 Inc -All common shares purchased pursuant to NCIB will be purchased for cancellation
* Route1 -announces normal course issuer bid and 2016 annual general and special meeting of shareholders date
* Route1 Inc -Repurchase will be conducted through Paradigm Capital, a member of exchange Source text for Eikon:
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.