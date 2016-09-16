Sept 16 Route1 Inc

* Route1 Inc -to repurchase on exchange up to 17.6 million common shares in total, being about 5% of outstanding common shares

* Route1 Inc -All common shares purchased pursuant to NCIB will be purchased for cancellation

* Route1 -announces normal course issuer bid and 2016 annual general and special meeting of shareholders date

* Route1 Inc -Repurchase will be conducted through Paradigm Capital, a member of exchange Source text for Eikon: