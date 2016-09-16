Sept 16 S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P revises Finland sovereign credit outlook up to stable from negative; Current rating is AA+

* S&P on Finland - Outlook reflects that economy will continue to recover gradually while public finances improve as result of consolidation measures

* S&P on Finland - The ratings on Finland are supported by its wealthy economy and low but increasing general government net debt levels

* S&P on Finland - Continues to be weighed down by structural decline of paper, pulp industry, information,communications technology sector among others Source text (bit.ly/2d5OMJf)