Sept 16 S&P Global Rating:
* Kingdom of Denmark 'AAA/A-1+' ratings affirmed; outlook
stable
* Stable outlook reflects the depth of Denmark's economic,
fiscal, external, and monetary buffers
* Denmark benefits from high institutional effectiveness,
mature political , institutional and a modest government debt
burden
* "sea transportation,north sea oil production are
high-value-added industries, they employ few,are disconnected
from business cycle"
* Expect Denmark to continue fixing the exchange rate
against the euro via its participation in the European Exchange
Rate Mechanism II
