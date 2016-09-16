UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Sept 16 Centrale Del Latte Di Torino & C SpA
* Signs merger deed by incorporation with Centrale del Latte di Firenze, Pistoia e Livorno S.p.A.
* The merger is included within the wider growth strategy for external lines of the two companies
* Merger is effective from September 30, it will give birth to Centrale del latte d'Italia S.p.A. (CLI)
* Says another deed was signed, according to which CLI will transfer Mukki company into a new company, wholly owned by CLI named Centrale del Latte della Toscana Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.