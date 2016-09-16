BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Sept 16 Tenet Healthcare Corp :
* Says on September 15, entered into an amendment no. 1 to its existing letter of credit facility agreement
* Tenet Healthcare Corp says amendment extends the scheduled maturity date of the lc facility to march 7, 2021 Source text - bit.ly/2cD1A7w Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.