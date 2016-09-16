Sept 16 (Reuters) -

* NSK plans to start mass-producing automatic-transmission clutches for midsize and large vehicles in Central Mexico next year - Nikkei

* NSK'S new plant, in the state of Guanajuato, is being set up by group member NSK-Warner at a cost of 2 billion yen ($19.5 million) - Nikkei

* Riken is also gearing up to begin operations at a 2 billion yen mexican plant next year to supply piston rings to Japanese automakers - Nikkei

* Kasai Kogyo plans to spend as much as 2.5 billion yen to build a third mexican plant - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2d3ZsoP)