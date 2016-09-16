UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Sept 16 Nikkei:
* Takasago International will build its first factory in indonesia at a cost of about 2 billion yen in the Jakarta suburb of Bekasi Regency - Nikkei
* T. Hasegawa will spend up to 4 billion yen to construct a factory in Malaysia - Nikkei
* Takasago International Corp's new factory in Indonesia will come on line in 2018, with annual capacity expected to reach 3,000 tons by 2019 - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2d6iZrJ)
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.