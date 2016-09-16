BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Sept 16 Transatlantic Petroleum Ltd :
* Chris Elmore will serve as co's interim principal accounting, financial officer, effective September 30, 2016
* On September 13, 2016, Wil F. Saqueton notified co that he is resigning from his position as vice president and cfo
* Board of directors intends to commence a search for Saqueton's successor Source text - bit.ly/2cPMPkZ Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.