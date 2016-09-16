BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Sept 16 Zion Oil And Gas Inc :
* Croswell is replacing Ilan Sheena as company's chief financial officer, effective September 12, 2016
* Says Michael B. Croswell Jr appointed cfo
* Croswell will continue in current positions as corporate vice president of administration and corporate controller Source text - bit.ly/2cfp3ye Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.