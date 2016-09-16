BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Sept 16 The National Football League:
* Season premiere of Thursday Night Football draws an audience of 15.7 million viewers across all platforms
* CBS, NFL Network's coverage of Jets-Bills was watched in all-or-part by 48.1 million viewers on television, with minimum of one minute viewed
* Average audience watching Thursday Night Football on twitter properties was 243,000 with each viewer watching average of 22 minutes of game action
* For the thursday night football game, Twitter reached 2.1 million viewers
* In total, all digital properties showing Thursday Night Football reached 2.4 million viewers Source text (bit.ly/2d6EgS3)
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.