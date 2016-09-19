BRIEF-Dubai National Insurance and Reinsurance Q1 profit falls
May 14 Dubai National Insurance and Reinsurance Co:
Sept 19 Pta-adhoc: Ca Immobilien Anlagen Ag: Ca Immo Buys Office Complex In Budapest
* Transaction volume for fully rented asset with an annual rental income of eur 12 m amounts to eur 175 m.
* Ca immo signed acquisition of centrally located millennium towers office complex comprising 70,400 sqm in budapest
* Sellers are trigranit and an affiliate of heitman llc
* Closing of transaction, which is subject to standard closing conditions, is expected to take place within next weeks
* Acquisition will already contribute to recurring earnings (ffo) of ca immo in q4 of 2016
* Transaction is financed from existing liquidity of ca immo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 14 Annual growth in lending by Oman's conventional banks in March slowed further to its lowest pace since at least 2008, while money supply growth fell, central bank data showed on Sunday. OMAN MONEY SUPPLY END-MAR 17 END-FEB 17 END-MAR 16 M1 change yr/yr (pct) -5.5 -3.8 2.8 M2 change yr/yr 3.1 3.9 7.9 M2-M1 change yr/yr 7.6 7.9