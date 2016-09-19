Sept 19 Active Biotech

* Active Biotech update on laquinimod development: the U.S, Food and Drug Administration rescinds the special protocol assessment for laquinimod

* Says no change is anticipated in Concerto trial's completion date

* Per FDA regulatory process, the SPA was rescinded as all changes must be agreed to prior to implementation of change Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)