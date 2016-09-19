BRIEF-Alexandria Medical Services Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 4.3 million versus EGP 4 million year ago
Sept 19 Active Biotech
* Active Biotech update on laquinimod development: the U.S, Food and Drug Administration rescinds the special protocol assessment for laquinimod
* Says no change is anticipated in Concerto trial's completion date
* Per FDA regulatory process, the SPA was rescinded as all changes must be agreed to prior to implementation of change Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit EGP 4.3 million versus EGP 4 million year ago
JAKARTA, May 14 The Indonesian government said the global cyber attack that takes computer data hostage is likely to cause more havoc when offices reopen for business on Monday.