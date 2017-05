Sept 19 Danske Bank

* Says appoints Jesper Nielsen as new head of Personal Banking and member of Danske Bank's Executive Board with effect from October 1 2016

* Says Nielsen will replace Tonny Thierry Andersen, who was appointed head of Wealth Management unit in April 2016 and also acted as head of Personal Banking Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen, editing by Nikolaj Skydsgaard)