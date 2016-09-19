BRIEF-Cairo Amman Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 6.7 million dinars versus 9 million dinars year ago
Sept 19 HgCapital Trust Plc :
* HgCapital today announces an investment in Visma BPO, a leading provider of outsourced accounting services
* Terms of this transaction were not disclosed
* Trust will contribute a total of approximately 20.1 mln stg, including 5.0 mln stg in co-investment
* Following completion, HgCapital 7 fund will be approximately 76 pct invested
* Israel's Foresight Autonomous Holdings, which is developing technology for self-driving cars, said on Sunday it has applied to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to dual list on Nasdaq.