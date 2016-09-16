BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Sept 16 Green Plains Partners Lp :
* Under amended credit facility, revolving credit facility available to OPCO was increased from $100.0 million to $155.0 million
* Unit entered into, as borrower, a first amendment to credit agreement to its 5-year credit agreement, dated July 1, 2015
* Says amended credit facility may be increased by up to an aggregate of $100.0 million without consent of lenders Source text - bit.ly/2cPz1E7 Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.