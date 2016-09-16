Sept 16 Asian Mineral Resources Ltd :

* Determined that depreciation expense recognized in inventory had been overstated for q2 results

* Determined certain items within property, plant,equipment was translated at incorrect exchange rates, in q2 financial statements

* Committee determined that co's unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for q2 were materially misstated

* Unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for 3-month and 6-month periods ended June 30 were not reviewed by company's auditors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: