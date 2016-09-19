Dubai's Emaar Properties Q1 profit rises 15 pct
DUBAI, May 14 Dubai's Emaar Properties , builder of the world's tallest tower, reported a 15 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday, broadly in line with analysts' expectations.
Sept 19 Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd :
* Harmony acquires full ownership of Hidden Valley mine in Papua New Guinea
* Will also acquire Newcrest's 50 percent interest in exploration tenements adjacent to Hidden Valley mine
* Signed agreement to purchase Newcrest PNG 1 Ltd which holds Newcrest's 50 percent interest in Hidden Valley JV for cash consideration of $1
* Harmony and Newcrest will remain joint venture partners in Wafi-Golpu project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
