BRIEF-Dubai National Insurance and Reinsurance Q1 profit falls
May 14 Dubai National Insurance and Reinsurance Co:
Sept 19 Tinc Comm VA :
* Net profit for extended financial year of 11.8 million euros ($13.2 million)
* A dividend of 0.4675 euro per share (or 4.25 pct on the IPO price) will be proposed to the shareholders (including the interim dividend of 0.12 euro)
* 31.6 million euros (or 84 pct) of the net proceeds of the IPO were invested in existing as well as new participations Source text: bit.ly/2cJ42eh Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8953 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 14 Dubai National Insurance and Reinsurance Co:
May 14 Annual growth in lending by Oman's conventional banks in March slowed further to its lowest pace since at least 2008, while money supply growth fell, central bank data showed on Sunday. OMAN MONEY SUPPLY END-MAR 17 END-FEB 17 END-MAR 16 M1 change yr/yr (pct) -5.5 -3.8 2.8 M2 change yr/yr 3.1 3.9 7.9 M2-M1 change yr/yr 7.6 7.9