BRIEF-Alexandria Medical Services Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 4.3 million versus EGP 4 million year ago
Sept 19 Bionor Pharma ASA :
* Lars Høie sold 25 million shares in Bionor Pharma at 0.25 Norwegian crown per share
* After transaction Høie holds 50.3 million shares equivalent to 5.84 percent of issued shares of company
JAKARTA, May 14 The Indonesian government said the global cyber attack that takes computer data hostage is likely to cause more havoc when offices reopen for business on Monday.