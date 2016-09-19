BRIEF-Dubai National Insurance and Reinsurance Q1 profit falls
May 14 Dubai National Insurance and Reinsurance Co:
Sept 19 Moody's On Impact Of Passporting Rights
* impact of losing "passporting" rights under EU law would be manageable for rated banks
* onsiders it unlikely that all permissions granted to financial firms will be lost Source text for Eikon:
May 14 Dubai National Insurance and Reinsurance Co:
May 14 Annual growth in lending by Oman's conventional banks in March slowed further to its lowest pace since at least 2008, while money supply growth fell, central bank data showed on Sunday. OMAN MONEY SUPPLY END-MAR 17 END-FEB 17 END-MAR 16 M1 change yr/yr (pct) -5.5 -3.8 2.8 M2 change yr/yr 3.1 3.9 7.9 M2-M1 change yr/yr 7.6 7.9