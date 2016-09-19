Sept 19 (Reuters) -

* LV= says general insurance gross written premium income up 8 pct to 785 mln stg (HY 2015: 729 mln stg).

* LV= Says Life Business And Heritage Sales Measured At Present Value Of New Business Premiums (Pvnbp up 17 pct to 1,013 mln stg.

* Says rating environment in general insurance remains mixed with rate increases in motor and a continuation of soft market conditions in home

* LV= says we expect to see strengthening of motor rates continue in second half of year.

* Says demand for specialist annuity products remains strong with sales of fixed term annuities up 42 pct.

* Says capital position of group at 30 june 2016 was satisfactory with a Solvency II capital coverage ratio of 126 percent (FY 2015: 146 percent).

* Says during first half of 2016 its capital position has reduced, largely due to a circa 100 basis points fall in risk free interest rates at longer durations. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Simon Jessop)