Sept 19 Sasfin Holdings Ltd

* Up 29 pct dividends per ordinary share 287.39 cents (2015: 222.73 cents)

* FY total assets grew marginally to r11.004 billion from r10.866 billion in 2015

* Weak credit environment and sluggish economy led to group credit loss ratio increasing to 108bps (2015: 77bps)

* FY headline earnings per ordinary share at 731.27 cents (2015: 566.74 cents)

* Group cost-to-income ratio improved to 68.89 pct from 71.07 pct in 2015. This was primarily due to stronger revenue generation across group as evidenced by a widening jaws ratio of 3.79 pct

* Hopes to conclude agreement with a suitable black economic empowerment investor on acceptable terms during course of its current financial year