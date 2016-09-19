BRIEF-Dubai National Insurance and Reinsurance Q1 profit falls
May 14 Dubai National Insurance and Reinsurance Co:
Sept 19 Sasfin Holdings Ltd
* Up 29 pct dividends per ordinary share 287.39 cents (2015: 222.73 cents)
* FY total assets grew marginally to r11.004 billion from r10.866 billion in 2015
* Weak credit environment and sluggish economy led to group credit loss ratio increasing to 108bps (2015: 77bps)
* FY headline earnings per ordinary share at 731.27 cents (2015: 566.74 cents)
* Group cost-to-income ratio improved to 68.89 pct from 71.07 pct in 2015. This was primarily due to stronger revenue generation across group as evidenced by a widening jaws ratio of 3.79 pct
* Hopes to conclude agreement with a suitable black economic empowerment investor on acceptable terms during course of its current financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 14 Dubai National Insurance and Reinsurance Co:
May 14 Annual growth in lending by Oman's conventional banks in March slowed further to its lowest pace since at least 2008, while money supply growth fell, central bank data showed on Sunday. OMAN MONEY SUPPLY END-MAR 17 END-FEB 17 END-MAR 16 M1 change yr/yr (pct) -5.5 -3.8 2.8 M2 change yr/yr 3.1 3.9 7.9 M2-M1 change yr/yr 7.6 7.9