Sept 19 Caperio Holding AB :

* Wins assignmewnt to deliver, among others, computers and screens to Danderyd municipality

* Parties have also sign partnership agreement regarding delivery of other IT-products and product-related services

* Agreement runs for four + one + one year and its total value is about 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.17 million) annually