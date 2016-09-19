Sept 19 Takeaway Com Holding BV IPO-TAAY.AS:
* Indicative price range for the offering is set at 20.5 to
26.5 (inclusive) per share, valuing takeaway.com at an
enterprise value of 7601 million to 9741 million
* IPO consists of a primary and a secondary component
* Indicative price range give co a post IPO equity value
(market capitalization) of 904 million to 1,118 million
* Primary component comprises of up to 8,5 million newly
issued shares by the issuer; the secondary component comprises
of up to 10,6 million existing shares
