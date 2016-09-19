Sept 19 Tech Data Corp

* Tech Data Corporation to acquire Technology Solutions Business from Avnet for $2.6 billion

* Tech Data also expects to realize approximately $200 million in present value of tax benefits

* Tech Data expects to achieve annual cost savings of approximately $100 million within two years after closing

* Intends to finance cash portion of consideration through combination of cash on hand, drawings under existing revolver, proceeds from a new loan facility and senior notes

* Transaction is expected to close in first half of calendar 2017

* Deal for for $2.4 billion in cash and 2.785 million shares of Tech Data common stock

* Transaction is expected to be significantly accretive to Tech Data's non-GAAP earnings per share in first year after closing

* To finance deal cash portion through cash, drawings under revolver, proceeds from new term loan facility, senior notes

* BofA Merrill Lynch is serving as lead financial advisor and Raymond James and associates is also serving as financial advisor to Tech Data Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: