Sept 19 Cytori Therapeutics Inc

* BARDA increases contract option with Cytori to advance countermeasure clinical trial

* Amended option is valued at $16.6 million, an increase of approximately $2.5 million from its previous value of $14.1 million

* Upon IDE approval by FDA, co will request that BARDA provide additional funding to cover costs associated with completion of pilot clinical trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: