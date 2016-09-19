Sept 19 AMN Healthcare Services Inc :

* AMN Healthcare launches $300 million offering of senior notes

* Intends to use proceeds from offering to repay $113.8 million of certain existing term loan indebtedness under credit facilities

* Intends to use proceeds from private offering to repay $182.5 million under revolving portion of its credit facilities

* Intends to make a private offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024