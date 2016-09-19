BRIEF-Cairo Amman Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 6.7 million dinars versus 9 million dinars year ago
Sept 19 Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc
* Purchased Fiesta Restaurant Group shares based on belief that shares, when purchased, were undervalued
* Believes significant operational and strategic opportunities are available to Fiesta Restaurant Group to enhance stockholder value
* BLR Partners LP reports 2.10 Pct Stake In Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc as of September 9 - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2cK4ARa] Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 6.7 million dinars versus 9 million dinars year ago
* Israel's Foresight Autonomous Holdings, which is developing technology for self-driving cars, said on Sunday it has applied to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to dual list on Nasdaq.