Sept 19 Press Ganey Holdings Inc

* Press Ganey Holdings Inc announces end of go shop period

* During go-shop period, cos representatives engaged in solicitation of 26 potential strategic bidders and 50 potential financial bidders

* All of parties contacted during "go shop" period notified Press Ganey that they were not interested in pursuing an acquisition of Press Ganey.

* Press Ganey did not receive any alternative acquisition proposals during 40 calendar day "go shop" period.