CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Sept 19 Vical Inc
* Results from study demonstrated that trial did not meet its primary endpoint
* Secondary endpoints of CMV-associated disease,CMV-specific antiviral therapy blinded adjudication committee,were similar in both treatment groups
* Vical and Astellas announce topline results from a phase 2 study of investigational cytomegalovirus (CMV) vaccine (asp0113) in kidney transplant patients
* "we continue to focus on execution of our phase 3 study in hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT) recipients" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.