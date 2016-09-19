Sept 19 Hollyfrontier Corporation
* Holly Energy Partners and Hollyfrontier Corporation
announce dropdown of Woods Cross refinery units for
approximately $275.0 million; Holly Energy Partners announces
private placement of common equity
* Co, Holly Energy to enter into 15-year tolling agreements
for each respective unit containing minimum quarterly throughput
commitments
* Holly Energy partners does not anticipate any further
equity financing needs for remainder of 2016
* Balance of purchase price will be financed by borrowings
under Holly Energy Partner's existing revolving credit agreement
* Deal for a total cash consideration of approximately
$275.0 million
* Expects that transaction will be immediately accretive to
unitholders
* Holly Energy agreed to private placement with certain
clients of tortoise capital advisors, l.l.c. For approximately
$100 million of equity
