Sept 19 Biotec Pharmacon ASA :

* Receives confirmation of Woulgan being reimbursed by Statutory Health Insurance fund (krankenkasse) in another region in Germeny

* Has received additional questions from UK Drug Tariff and says that although it takes longer than company hoped for, it is confident that Woulgan will get satisfactory reimbursement in UK