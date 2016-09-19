Indonesia warns of more cyber attack havoc as business week starts
JAKARTA, May 14 The Indonesian government said the global cyber attack that takes computer data hostage is likely to cause more havoc when offices reopen for business on Monday.
Sept 19 Biotec Pharmacon ASA :
* Receives confirmation of Woulgan being reimbursed by Statutory Health Insurance fund (krankenkasse) in another region in Germeny
* Has received additional questions from UK Drug Tariff and says that although it takes longer than company hoped for, it is confident that Woulgan will get satisfactory reimbursement in UK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 14 Britain is spending around 50 million pounds ($64 million) on improving the security of the National Health Service's computer systems and had warned the NHS it faced cyber threats, defence minister Michael Fallon said on Sunday.